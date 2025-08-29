Leeds United are reportedly close to striking a deal to sign Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Leicester City, but was unable to prevent the Foxes from sliding into the Championship.

Although the campaign ended in relegation, Buonanotte showed promise and remains a highly-rated prospect at his parent club.

On several occasions over the course of the summer, it has been suggested a loan move is on the cards for the Argentina-capped playmaker.

It was indicated a move across Europe was more likely than a switch to Leeds, but a spell in Yorkshire now appears probable.

Facundo Buonanotte spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Leicester City. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Leeds United near playmaker deal

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, Buonanotte could complete a loan move to Elland Road.

Posting on social media platform X, he said: “Leeds United close to a deal for Facundo Buonanotte.

“Initial plan was to travel today but timing/logistics didn't work and the flight was cancelled. Could fly up tomorrow now to complete a loan move from Brighton.”

An attacking midfielder who can also play out wide, Buonanotte is renowned for his flair and ability to unlock defences.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Leeds United’s transfer business

Leeds’ transfer business has been under the microscope over the last week, with defeats to Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday having exposed weaknesses in the squad.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has been resolute with his faith in his players, although has signed off on some departures.

Out-of-favour winger Largie Ramazani has joined Valencia on a season-long loan deal, while defender Isaac Schmidt has been sent out to Werder Bremen.

Long-serving forward Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, has seen his contract brought to an early end after being frozen out of the first-team picture.

Leeds have made 10 senior signings in the current window, with versatile full-back James Justin the latest to have arrived.