Leeds United-linked midfielder Gustavo Hamer could reportedly leave Sheffield United on loan.

Talk of a potential move for Hamer has been almost impossible to escape this summer, with Sheffield United’s Championship play-off final heartbreak having led many to believe he would move on.

Leeds, Everton and PSV Eindhoven have all been linked with the combative midfielder but with the transfer window deadline around the corner, Hamer remains on the books at Bramall Lane.

He has completed 90 minutes in all three of Sheffield United’s league games this term, but it appears a move could still materialise.

Gustavo Hamer could reportedly depart Sheffield United before the transfer deadline. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Gustavo Hamer exit mooted

According to FourFourTwo, Hamer could depart on loan with the deal containing an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £15-20m.

A number of Premier League clubs are thought to have turned down the chance to sign Hamer, although outfits have reportedly now been alerted to the prospect of a loan-to-buy agreement.

While Hamer is not thought to be itching for a move away from Bramall Lane, it has been suggested he would be open to a Premier League switch.

Sheffield United’s current situation

Losing Hamer would be a bitter blow for Sheffield United, who are winless under manager Ruben Selles. The Blades are making late moves in the window to address their issues and have been linked with former Leeds loan star Manor Solomon.

The club are also believed to be interested in Chelsea’s Alex Matos, as well as Luton Town midfielder Tahith Chong.

Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos ended last season on loan at Oxford United. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Late additions appear essential for the Blades, particularly if they have to part with a midfielder widely considered among the Championship’s best.

Addressing speculation regarding Hamer last month, Selles said: “What I can say about Gustavo is that he’s trained really hard. He’s come back in a good shape, he’s done everything we’ve wanted him to do and he’s a vital player for us.

