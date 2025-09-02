Sheffield United and Leeds United have both missed out on transfer windfalls.

In the last summer window, Sheffield United sold forward William Osula to Newcastle United for a reported £15m fee.

According to The Star, the deal included a sell-on clause entitling the Blades to a percentage of Osula’s next transfer fee.

Therefore, there will have been excitement at Bramall Lane when Mail Online claimed the 23-year-old was on the verge of a £30m move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

William Osula featured for Newcastle United against Leeds United at the weekend. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Even a small slice of such a significant fee would be a boost for Sheffield United, who had a busy deadline day themselves.

However, the proposed deal collapsed and following the closure of the window, Osula is still on the books at St James’ Park.

Leeds United blow

There was also talk of a potential move for Leeds academy graduate Charlie Cresswell. According to The Sun, West Ham United were weighing up a late move for the centre-back.

It was suggested Toulouse would demand £13m for the 23-year-old, who they signed from Leeds last year.

Leeds have a sell-on clause in Cresswell’s contract, but a move back to England did not materialise for the former England youth international.

West Ham instead ended the window with the loan signing of defender Igor Julio from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Charlie Cresswell was unable to fulfil his potential at Leeds United. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Future hope

While Osula and Cresswell may be staying put for now, they are players with high ceilings who could still move for hefty fees in the future.

The former recently received his first senior Denmark call-up, a milestone which will only add to his value.

The latter, meanwhile, is enjoying regular minutes in Ligue 1 and getting rave reviews for his performances.