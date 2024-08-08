Sheffield United transfers: Chris Wilder makes Will Osula admission plus latest on Kieffer Moore and Jamie Shackleton
The Danish under-21 international completed his move to the Premier League outfit on Thursday morning. The deal includes several performance-based add ons that should ensure United make further monies from the sale in the future, in addition to a sell on fee.
Wilder, whose side visit Preston North End in their Championship opener on Friday night – the Blades start the season on minus-two points after breaking EFL rules by defaulting on payments to other clubs during their 2022-23 promotion season.
On the exit of Osula, the Blades chief – who could hand defenders Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist instant debuts following their loan arrivals this week – said: “It’s a great move for Will, working with fantastic operators in Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall and a great club.
"The club feels it’s got a good price for a promising player. He goes with our best wishes. I spoke with the boy this morning and he’s excited about the move.
"You talk about getting the best deal for the football club and we feel it’s a fair price.”
On the prospects of him potentially rejoining on loan, with the striker likely to be down the Premier League pecking order at Newcastle behind the likes of Alexander Isak and several others, Wilder added: “No, it’s not been discussed. He will be there and working with the first team straightaway, I’d imagine.”
Wilder has confirmed that key striker Kieffer Moore is fit for Friday’s curtain-raiser at Deepdale, but fellow summer arrival Jamie Shackleton (knee) is out for two to three weeks.
Wilder said: “Shackleton is not fit. He took a whack to his knee. The good news is it's not long or medium term, it’s short term and I suspect that will be two or three weeks. He’s got some heavy bruising and soreness around his knee.”
