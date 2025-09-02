Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed a fresh loan challenge for Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked winger Manor Solomon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move back to Elland Road, having spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan in LS11.

There was also talk of interest from Sheffield United before Crystal Palace made a move in the dying embers of the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a proposed switch to Selhurst Park collapsed late on and Solomon has now moved overseas.

Manor Solomon spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

New move for Manor Solomon

La Liga outfit Villareal have confirmed the loan capture of the Israel international, who did not appear set for regular minutes at his parent club.

He will spend the entirety of the 2025/26 campaign in Spain, with the hope he can prove his worth to Spurs.

In a statement, his parent club said: “Manor Solomon has joined Villarreal CF on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining us in July, 2023, Manor made his debut for us the following month as we ran out 2-0 winners over Manchester United in the Premier League. He has made six appearances in our colours to date.

“The 26-year-old spent last term on loan at Leeds United, making 41 appearances and scoring 10 goals as they earned a return to the top flight by clinching the Championship title. To date, Manor has 44 caps to his name for Israel, scoring on seven occasions.”

Manor Solomon helped Leeds United clinch the Championship title last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Contrasting deadline days

Sheffield United may not have signed Solomon, but did end the summer window with a flurry. Among the later arrivals were ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness and former Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene.

Leeds, meanwhile, had a nightmare deadline day as they missed out on the signing of Welsh wideman Harry Wilson.