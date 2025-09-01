Crystal Palace have reportedly revived interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked winger Manor Solomon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Leeds, helping the Whites seal promotion to the Premier League.

There has since been talk of a potential return to Elland Road and it has been intensified by Leeds’ struggles to bolster their attack late in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in the Israel international, although it appears he could have an opportunity to remain in the capital.

Manor Solomon could reportedly leave Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer deadline. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Manor Solomon in Crystal Palace sights

According to Mail Online, the wideman is being targeted by Palace. The Eagles are believed to have had an approach rejected over the weekend, but look to have gone back in on deadline day.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is thought to be reluctant to lose firepower unless it can be replaced, but the report has suggested discussions over a loan deal containing a buy option are taking place.

Solomon may not have been Leeds’ primary target this summer, but seeing a linked player eyed by a rival may prove unnerving for the Elland Road faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Solomon helped Leeds United clinch the Championship title last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Leeds United and Sheffield United on deadline day

It has been a quiet deadline day on the recruitment front in LS11, with reports of a failed loan bid for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia the only notable bit of news.

The window will shut at 7pm and it remains to be seen whether Leeds manage to get a new face through the door.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have signed former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos from Chelsea.