Crystal Palace 'discuss' Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked Manor Solomon with Tottenham Hotspur
The 26-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Leeds, helping the Whites seal promotion to the Premier League.
There has since been talk of a potential return to Elland Road and it has been intensified by Leeds’ struggles to bolster their attack late in the window.
Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in the Israel international, although it appears he could have an opportunity to remain in the capital.
Manor Solomon in Crystal Palace sights
According to Mail Online, the wideman is being targeted by Palace. The Eagles are believed to have had an approach rejected over the weekend, but look to have gone back in on deadline day.
Spurs boss Thomas Frank is thought to be reluctant to lose firepower unless it can be replaced, but the report has suggested discussions over a loan deal containing a buy option are taking place.
Solomon may not have been Leeds’ primary target this summer, but seeing a linked player eyed by a rival may prove unnerving for the Elland Road faithful.
Leeds United and Sheffield United on deadline day
It has been a quiet deadline day on the recruitment front in LS11, with reports of a failed loan bid for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia the only notable bit of news.
The window will shut at 7pm and it remains to be seen whether Leeds manage to get a new face through the door.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, have signed former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos from Chelsea.
The Blades look set to follow it up with the loan capture of ex-Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene from Ipswich Town. It has been claimed the winger has been granted permission to leave the Republic of Ireland camp to undergo a medical in South Yorkshire.