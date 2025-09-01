Sheffield United loan exit mooted as Preston North End 'make move' for ex-Leicester City man Tom Cannon

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Sheffield United forward Tom Cannon is reportedly being eyed for a Preston North End reunion.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Bramall Lane in January, making a £10m switch from Leicester City after an explosive loan stint at Stoke City.

It has not quite worked out in South Yorkshire for the Republic of Ireland marksman, who has managed just one goal in 22 appearances. This season, his one and only league start came out of position on the right wing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With just hours of the summer transfer window remaining, it appears Cannon could be given an opportunity to breathe life back into his career elsewhere.

Tom Cannon could reportedly leave Sheffield United on loan in the coming hours.placeholder image
Tom Cannon could reportedly leave Sheffield United on loan in the coming hours. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Tom Cannon targeted

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Preston are making a late move to land Cannon.

He enjoyed a loan spell at Deepdale in 2023 while on Everton’s books, scoring eight goals in 21 outings.

Sheffield United could reportedly consider a loan deal, although are believed to want his wages paid in full by the Lilywhites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tom Cannon enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End in 2023.placeholder image
Tom Cannon enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End in 2023. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tom Cannon’s time at Sheffield United

Cannon is evidently a player with potential, but it may take some time away from Bramall Lane for his Sheffield United career to get going.

When he joined the Blades in January, then-manager Chris Wilder hailed the signing as a “big statement”.

He said: "This is a big statement by the owners and shows the ambition of the football club. Bringing in someone of the calibre of Tom at this time will excite the supporters and energise the group.

"He is of a good age to develop but also has the experience of this level, both important factors. I spoke to Tom in the summer, he's aware that I am a big fan of his talents, I'm delighted he is a Blade and part of our longer-term vision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This significant signing is a collaboration of the work of the recruitment team, our own eye and the data we have, because Tom is right up there with his stats - he is also the style of centre forward we believe will boost the squad.”

MORE: Sheffield United transfers state of play after first signing of deadline day is ticked off

Related topics:Preston North EndTransfer NewsEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice