Sheffield United forward Tom Cannon is reportedly being eyed for a Preston North End reunion.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Bramall Lane in January, making a £10m switch from Leicester City after an explosive loan stint at Stoke City.

It has not quite worked out in South Yorkshire for the Republic of Ireland marksman, who has managed just one goal in 22 appearances. This season, his one and only league start came out of position on the right wing.

With just hours of the summer transfer window remaining, it appears Cannon could be given an opportunity to breathe life back into his career elsewhere.

Tom Cannon could reportedly leave Sheffield United on loan in the coming hours. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Tom Cannon targeted

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Preston are making a late move to land Cannon.

He enjoyed a loan spell at Deepdale in 2023 while on Everton’s books, scoring eight goals in 21 outings.

Sheffield United could reportedly consider a loan deal, although are believed to want his wages paid in full by the Lilywhites.

Tom Cannon enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End in 2023. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tom Cannon’s time at Sheffield United

Cannon is evidently a player with potential, but it may take some time away from Bramall Lane for his Sheffield United career to get going.

When he joined the Blades in January, then-manager Chris Wilder hailed the signing as a “big statement”.

He said: "This is a big statement by the owners and shows the ambition of the football club. Bringing in someone of the calibre of Tom at this time will excite the supporters and energise the group.

"He is of a good age to develop but also has the experience of this level, both important factors. I spoke to Tom in the summer, he's aware that I am a big fan of his talents, I'm delighted he is a Blade and part of our longer-term vision.

