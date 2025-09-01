Sheffield United transfers state of play after first signing of deadline day is ticked off

Sheffield United have addressed one major problem with their squad on deadline day but are still looking to add elsewhere. The biggest concern for supporters, though, will keeping a close eye on the exit door.

In Alex Matos, bought from Chelsea, the Blades have found much-needed support for Sydie Peck in midfield.

The academy graduate has had a thankless task in the opening weeks of the season, asked to anchor the midfield in a role that does not really suit him.

At times he has played alongside Callum O'Hare in a two, on other occasions Gustavo Hamer has joined both in a three. But the former Coventry City men are natural No 10s, leaving Peck over-run.

Djibril Soumare was loaned from Braga in August to help out, but has only started one Championship game so far.

Oliver Arblaster is due back from cruciate knee ligament damage soon but the Blades must work on the assumption that it will take him some time to get up to full fitness. With Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton's injury-plagued Bramall Lane careers continuing in the same vein, they had to act.

But having largely addressed the defence in a splurge of overdue signings once the season was underway, five defeats from five so far this term shows there is still work to do.

Ipswich Town winger Chedozie Ogbene, once of Rotherham United, is a possibility on loan as the Tractor Boys look to get him some game-time after a bad Achilles injury in October.

TARGET: Chiedozie Ogbene could be available after a serious injury in October (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"There's a possibility that Chieo, and it's only a possibility, might go on loan," said his manager Kieran McKenna at the weekend. "He's coming back from a really, really big injury and done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than what would have been ideal."

The fear, though, from the moment the Blades lost the play-off final last summer was that key players would be taken away. Thus far they have done well to only lose Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore, but Gustavo Hamer was always the player they most wanted to keep, and still do.

Hamer has worn the captain's armband this season and shown no real signs in public that he is agitating to get away. His manager, Ruben Selles, says it is the same behind the scenes.

Money – and, in fairness, the chance to play at a higher level – always talks, though.

WANTED MAN: Sheffield United are keen to keep Gustavo Hamer (Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Fortunately for the Blades, PSV Eindhoven do not look as though they will have a vacancy to fill with fears they could lose Joey Veerman now looking less likely.

Leeds United are known admirers who bid for Hamer this time last year, but their offer was way below the valuation of their promotion rivals.

The Whites are on the look-out for wingers, particularly those at home drifting into the middle of the park, but have other options to juggle in the final hours of the window.

Stoke CIty's Million Manhoef has been mooted as a possible target were the Blades to be left scrambling for one late on, but they will dearly hope it does not come to that.