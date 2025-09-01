The forward line is Leeds United's only focus in the final hours of the transfer window, and a specific type of winger looks to be top of the list.

Without going into names, Daniel Farke has been happy to provide a commentary on what positions he is looking to fill in this transfer market.

Centre-back was the first to be sorted, with the arrival of giants Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to compete with last season's first-choices Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

The signings of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff in quick succession boxed off the midfield, with no panic moves needed in light of early-season medial cruciate ligament injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka.

Lucas Perri's arrival addressed the glaring weakness at goalkeeper which was exposed during the Championship campaign.

And the arrival of James Justin competed the full-back stable after the arrival of Gabriel Gudmundsson as Junior Firpo's replacement.

But two goals in the first four matches – a Lukas Nmecha penalty against Everton and Jayden Bogle's against Championship Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup – has highlighted a shortcoming, despite Leeds' 95 goals in 46 second-tier games last season. The Premier League is another level.

It is about making chances as well as finishing them, and ideally Farke would like a winger and a more reliable centre-forward, or perhaps two wingers if one can also play as a No 9 at times.

RATED: Leeds United have shown in the past they are fans of Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

He spoke last week about having different types of wingers, and it seems he would most like a "No 10-style winger" – not a touchline-hugger whose focus is on crossing, but someone who can drift inside and get involved in midfield in a way Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, Noah Okafor and Jack Harrison do not naturally do.

Facundo Buonanotte was high on the list until Chelsea stepped in, and Igor Paixao went to Marseille instead. Nico Gonzalez is set to join Atletico Madrid.

Leeds were very interested in Gustavo Hamer last season until Sheffield United made it clear they were not prepared to sell. But after an austere summer at Bramall Lane – perhaps paying for pushing the boat out in January to chase promotion and not getting it – the door does not appear to be as firmly locked now.

Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss would also fit the bill as the Foxes wrestle with a few years of financial problems, as would Krasnodar's Eduard Spertsyan. Both mainly play in the hole for their current clubs.

UNAVAILABLE... FOR NOW? Armenia's Eduard Spertsyan (Image: Gints Ivuskans / AFP)

Spertsyan, who briefly played under Farke in Russia, appears to have poured cold water on the prospect of a move today, adding: "In the winter anything is possible."

Leeds have started their Premier League games playing 4-3-3, though the Sheffield Wednesday game showed they may still revert to the 4-2-3-1 of the last two seasons in games where they expect more of the ball. The first formation means there is no one playing in the hole between midfield and attack – unless they play with someone who will drift into it off one of the sides.

Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa is another linked, but he fits the bill more as a winger who can play as a centre-forward, although he has played as one of two inside-forwards as well. He appeared 22 times there for Bordeaux in 2022-23, albeit in Ligue 2. He is also left-footed, where most of Leeds' current wingers favour their right.

The arrivals of Nmecha and Dominc-Calvert-Lewin have been offset by the departures of Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford to keep the number of specialist Leeds centre-forwards to three, but Nmecha's career goalscoring record is patchy and he and even more so Calvert-Lewin have injury histories which do not inspire confidence. Having started the first three games of the campaign, Joel Piroe was dropped to the bench at home to Newcastle United, and is playing in the Premier League for the first time.

GOING? Darko Gyabi (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Someone more dependable would be lovely, but expensive.

After Bamford, Isaac Schmidt, Largie Ramazani and Sam Greenwood all departed in a busy end to last week, Farke said he did not expect any more outgoings, but it looks as though Darko Gyabo is set for another loan move, to Hull City, who have already loaned Joe Gelhardt and are expecting to tie up a deal for another midfielder in Amir Hadziahmetovic.

Having dropped from first to third-choice goalkeeper in the space of six months, it would seem to make little sense to reject a sensible offer for Illan Meslier, with reported interest from his old club Lorient, but a big challenge to keep the 25-year-old in the manner to which he has become accustomed.