Sheffield United transfer news as midfielder returns to Yorkshire

RETURNING: Alex Matos has a loan spell in Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United have permanently signed former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Bramall Lane.

He joined the Terriers on loan from Chelsea in the second half of 2023-24, a season which ended in relegation. Although he can play other positions, it was in midfield where he played for Huddersfield, and that looks the area of most need for the Blades.

Manager Darren Moore was sacked weeks after signing Matos, but he remained an important figure under successor Andre Breitenreiter, making 15 Championship starts that season, and coming off the bench another four times. He scored once.

REFERENCE: Alfie Gilchrist

Matos made another 20 Championship appearances on loan at Oxford United last season, half from the bench.

Matos comes after taking a glowing recommendation from Alfie Gilchrist, who was on loan from Chelsea last season.

"I feel this is right time for me to move on and play regular football and this is the right club for me,” he said. “I spoke to Alfie and he told me that it's a good club, with good people, and I would enjoy it.

"The loans developed me quite a lot, it is a good league, as has growing up at Chelsea, but I'm very happy to be here now, getting players in recently shows how big a club this is, and it looks like a strong team. Exciting times ahead."

With Tom Davies, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Arblaster all missing the start of the season through injury, the Blades have looked unbalanced in midfield, often asking Sydie Peck to anchor with Callum O'Hare alongside him. When they have played with a third midfielder, it has been Callum O'Hare.

Both O'Hare and Hamer are at their best playing between midfield and attack, and Peck is not a natural anchorman.

Djibril Soumare was loaned from Braga to add extra beef to the midfield but has so far only started on Championship game.