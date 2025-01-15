Leicester City have recalled Sheffield United and Sunderland-linked forward Tom Cannon from his loan spell at Stoke City.

The 22-year-old joined the Potters in the summer and scored 11 goals in 25 appearances despite the turbulent nature of the club’s campaign.

Reports have suggested Sheffield United and Sunderland are battling it out to sign the marksman, who has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United reportedly made a £7m loan-to-buy offer, only for Sunderland to come forward with a £13m proposal.

Tom Cannon's loan stay at Stoke City has been brought to an end. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Cannon, who is now back at his parent club for the time being.

A statement issued by Stoke read: “Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City.

“The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window.