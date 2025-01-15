Sunderland make 'late bid' to land Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday target as £13m twist emerges
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke City, although various reports have suggested he may not be finishing the season with the Potters.
A clutch of Championship clubs have been credited with interest in his services, with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday among them.
The Blades appeared to be in pole position as reports indicated they were closing in, but Sunderland have reportedly made a last-ditch effort to secure Cannon’s signature.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sunderland are prepared to blow a £7m offer from Sheffield United out of the water.
The Black Cats are thought to be willing to stump up £13m as part of a loan-to-buy agreement, with a permanent move triggered by promotion.
Cannon is now said to be waiting on Leicester’s decision, with an end to his loan spell at Stoke anticipated.
A recall would come as a bitter blow for the Potters, who have endured a turbulent campaign and sacked two head coaches.
Cannon, a Republic of Ireland international, has been a bright spark and notched 11 goals in 25 appearances.
His most recent goal came against Sunderland, in an away win for Stoke in the third round of the FA Cup.
