Sunderland have reportedly made a late bid to pip Sheffield United to the post and land Leicester City forward Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke City, although various reports have suggested he may not be finishing the season with the Potters.

A clutch of Championship clubs have been credited with interest in his services, with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday among them.

The Blades appeared to be in pole position as reports indicated they were closing in, but Sunderland have reportedly made a last-ditch effort to secure Cannon’s signature.

Tom Cannon scored for Stoke City against Sunderland in the FA Cup at the weekend. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sunderland are prepared to blow a £7m offer from Sheffield United out of the water.

The Black Cats are thought to be willing to stump up £13m as part of a loan-to-buy agreement, with a permanent move triggered by promotion.

Cannon is now said to be waiting on Leicester’s decision, with an end to his loan spell at Stoke anticipated.

Stoke City loan star Tom Cannon has been linked with Sheffield United. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

A recall would come as a bitter blow for the Potters, who have endured a turbulent campaign and sacked two head coaches.

Cannon, a Republic of Ireland international, has been a bright spark and notched 11 goals in 25 appearances.