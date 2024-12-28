Hull City's relegation rivals sack another manager after defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United

Recent defeats by Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United all contributed to the end of the line for Narcis Pelach as manager of Stoke City.

Stoke sacked head coach Pelach after just 19 games on Friday night, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Catalan Pelach, who was appointed in September at the age of 36, won just three of the 18 league games for which he was in charge and departs after a 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at home by Leeds which left his side sitting in 19th place in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Narcis Pelach, Manager of Stoke City, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Stoke City FC at Hillsboroug (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

They are the right in the thick of the relegation battle with Hull City.

Sporting director Jon Walters told the club’s official website: “Narcis is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

“However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

“I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.

“Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the club.”