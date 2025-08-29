Facundo Buonanotte alternatives of 'interest' to Leeds United as Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City men named
The 20-year-old looked set to complete a season-long loan move to Elland Road, but Chelsea have swooped in to pip Leeds to the post.
It is now widely expected he will link up with the Blues for the rest of the campaign, leaving Leeds in need of an alternative.
The Whites do not have long to react to the blow, with the summer transfer window due to slam shut on Monday (September 1).
Quartet linked with Leeds United
A quartet have been named as players Leeds are known to hold an interest in by The Athletic.
Among them is Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds and racked up 41 appearances.
He has also been linked with Sheffield United, but it is hard to imagine Leeds losing out on the winger to a Championship club.
Also named is Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss, who has been linked with a raft of Premier League clubs over the course of the summer.
The 21-year-old, an attack-minded midfielder, played with Buonanotte at Leicester last term while the Argentine was on loan.
Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa is also thought to be of interest to Leeds, although other Premier League clubs are believed to be on his trail.
Eduard Spertsyan, an Armenia international playmaker who has spent the entirety of his career with Russian outfit Krasnodar, is also mentioned.
Leeds United’s need to strengthen
Leeds have lost two of their three competitive fixtures this term, suffering defeats to Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday after overcoming Everton.
The defeat to a youthful Wednesday side in particular highlighted the shortcomings in Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad, leading fans to clamour for signings in the dying embers of the window.
Getting a deal over the line at such a late stage of the window is far from easy, but Leeds will most likely be keen to get another body on board before the deadline.