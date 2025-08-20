Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss reportedly has a preference amid interest from Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United.

The 21-year-old has been at the centre of intense transfer speculation since Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.

An exciting playmaker, the Morocco international is still in the Leicester fold but could be on the move before the transfer window slams shut.

Leeds are among those to have been linked with the attacking midfielder, but it appears he could be heading elsewhere.

Bilal El Khannouss preference

According to The Boot Room, El Khannouss is keen on a move to Palace despite interest from the Whites, Everton and West Ham.

He is believed to be interested in playing under Oliver Glasner, who has led Palace to FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs this year.

Positive talks are said to have been held and The Boot Room’s Graeme Bailey has suggested Palace are happy with the progress they have made.

He said: “I am told that El Khannouss has been considering his options and they are plentiful - varying from England, Europe and Saudi Arabia. However, Palace sources are very happy with how talks have gone, and they like the player.”

Leeds United looking to bolster attack

While Leeds may miss out on El Khannouss, they are set to secure the signing of versatile attacker Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

Daniel Farke’s side impressed in their season opener against Everton, although it was apparent they need strengthening in the final third.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has arrived on a free transfer after leaving Everton, but was not part of the Leeds squad that defeated his former employers.

Leeds started with Joel Piroe up front, with the Dutchman flanked by Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto.