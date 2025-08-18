Leeds United are close to signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Reports over the weekend suggested Leeds were making progress in their hunt for Okafor.

It was even suggested personal terms had been agreed with the versatile forward, who featured for AC Milan in their recent friendly draw with Leeds.

Significant strides now appear to have been made, with Romano indicating Leeds are closing in.

AC Milan's Noah Okafor is being eyed by Leeds United. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Leeds United’s Noah Okafor progress

The club are said to have submitted an offer exceeding €20m (£17.2m), with a four-year contract on the table.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Leeds United are close to signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan. Understand proposal worth over €20m has been submitted today, contract until June 2029 plus option until 2030.

“Final green light up to Okafor then deal can be done, with Leeds coach Daniel Farke pushing a lot.”

Leeds United’s frontline

Leeds have already added Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their frontline, snapping up the England-capped forward following his Everton departure.

Farke now has four options in the number nine department - Calvert-Lewin, Joel Piroe, Lukas Nmecha and Harry Gray.

Noah Okafor recently faced Leeds United in AC Milan colours. | PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Okafor would add a different dimension and can also operate out wide, a bonus for the Whites following the loss of Manor Solomon back to Tottenham Hotspur.

In a recent press conference, Farke alluded to the possibility of another forward following Calvert-Lewin through the door.

He said: “We have three really proper striker options, plus young Harry Gray, who will need a bit of time.