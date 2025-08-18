Leeds United 'close' to landing AC Milan forward Noah Okafor as Fabrizio Romano makes £17m claim
Reports over the weekend suggested Leeds were making progress in their hunt for Okafor.
It was even suggested personal terms had been agreed with the versatile forward, who featured for AC Milan in their recent friendly draw with Leeds.
Significant strides now appear to have been made, with Romano indicating Leeds are closing in.
Leeds United’s Noah Okafor progress
The club are said to have submitted an offer exceeding €20m (£17.2m), with a four-year contract on the table.
Posting on X, Romano said: “Leeds United are close to signing Noah Okafor from AC Milan. Understand proposal worth over €20m has been submitted today, contract until June 2029 plus option until 2030.
“Final green light up to Okafor then deal can be done, with Leeds coach Daniel Farke pushing a lot.”
Leeds United’s frontline
Leeds have already added Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their frontline, snapping up the England-capped forward following his Everton departure.
Farke now has four options in the number nine department - Calvert-Lewin, Joel Piroe, Lukas Nmecha and Harry Gray.
Okafor would add a different dimension and can also operate out wide, a bonus for the Whites following the loss of Manor Solomon back to Tottenham Hotspur.
In a recent press conference, Farke alluded to the possibility of another forward following Calvert-Lewin through the door.
He said: “We have three really proper striker options, plus young Harry Gray, who will need a bit of time.
"I wouldn't rule out another striker signing because you always have to be awake until the last second of the transfer window if there is an opportunity, [and] there are a few doubts due to Dominic's injury record and also Lukas [Nmecha] has a few issues in the past."