Fans can expect to see a different Leeds United when they return to the Premier League on Monday, but manager Daniel Farke insists they will not lose the positive mindset which got them there.

After two years away, the Whites host Everton in the final game of the opening round of the 2025-26 Premier League.

They will do so having signed eight new senior players, seven of whom are more than 6ft tall as they try to be more physical.

Going from being the stand-out team in the second tier into a division the last six promoted sides have been relegated from at the first attempt, Farke says the team and their fans will have to "value" draws – but it does not mean they will go looking for them.

"Our general thinking about football – our DNA – won’t change," he insisted. "If you expect me to build a team to just try and park the bus then I will disappoint you.

"We want to attack and play positive football. We want to be in possession as much as possible.

"But of course we have to adapt. It’s not like you can go to places like Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool, play them off the park and have 70 or 80 per cent possession. You need a solid structure against the ball and to be a compact unit in terms of defending.

"You also have to accept there will be periods in the game and also during the season when you have to suffer a little bit. As a team, you have to sit deep and defend in a proper way.

SAME MINDSET: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Tony Johnson)

"We need this side of the game much more than in the Championship. We need something different and this is why we have our signings and how we will prepare the team.

"But it doesn’t mean we will go the other way. We still want to play positive football and to dominate as much as possible."

Facing some of the best teams in the world on regular basis will need a mentality shift, though – as much from supporters as anyone.

"To get promoted you need a winning mentality to win more or less every game," he argued. "It's difficult to change this mentality and if I’m honest I don’t want to.

INJURY DOUBT: Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle (Image: Tony Johnson)

"But you also have to be prepared that if you have periods of two or three games without a win, that you don't doubt yourself too much.

"Last season a draw felt like a bit like a loss but this season, if you promise me we will end up 38 draws, I would sign for this straight away. That’s because with 38 points you stay in the Premier League.

"Sometimes you have to value the importance of a draw. We will still go into every game wanting to win.

"I liked (the fact that) in pre-season against Villarreal and AC Milan we were 1-0 down and drew 1-1, a good result. I wanted to prepare not just in tactical but mental terms."

LOW-RISK: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

Centre-back Jaka Bijol is suspended, whilst right-back Jayden Bogle is a doubt with a hip injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has joined on a free transfer from Everton, but after a summer training on his own, his match-fitness is in question.

Given the Sheffield-born striker's injury record over the last four years, signing him is a gamble, but Farke says it is a low-risk one.

"It's always a bit risky to sign players who’ve had difficult years with a few injuries," acknowledged Farke.

"But if he had his prime season last season he wouldn’t be a free agent and affordable for a newly-promoted side.

"If he can reach his former heights everyone will tell us it's a bargain to get a striker who is normally not affordable for a newly-promoted side.

"The worst-case scenario is that yes, perhaps his injuries will limit a bit his time here for Leeds United.

"But we have not spend one pound in transfer fees, so it’s not much of a risk.

"He’s so highly motivated to play for this club. He’s fully committed and still has the desire to reach his former heights.