Leeds United have added an eighth signing to their first-team squad this week, with manager Daniel Farke hoping more is to come.

Sheffield-born former Sheffield United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has joined the Whites on a free transfer as the September 1 transfer deadline moves ever closer.

Meanwhile, at his old club, one of the controversial artificial intelligence-scouted signings, Jefferson Cacerers, has already left on a permanent basis.

Hull City continue to add through the free transfer market as they wait to hear the verdict on their appeal against three windows of transfer restrictions, but the limitations on Sheffield Wednesday mean they are still to add a single new face to last season’s squad, despite a host of departures.

WIDE BOY: New Hull City winger David Akintola (Image courtesy of Hull City)

Here is our updated list of the deals Yorkshire clubs have done so far in this summer’s transfer window.

BARNSLEY

In: Patrick Kelly (West Ham United, permanent), Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic, free), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Caylan Vickers (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).

Out: Kyran Lofthouse (Burton Albion, permanent), Josiah Dyer and Charlie Heckingbottom (Peterborough Sports, free), Donovan Pines (Grazer AK, free), Josh Benson (Rotherham United, free), Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Callum West (Connah's Quay Nomads, free), Jean Claude Makiessi and Emmaisa Nzondo (Emley, free), Nathan James (BG Pathum United, free), KacperLopata (Bristol Rovers, loan), Andy Dallas (Southend United, loan), Max Watters (Dundee United, loan), Corey O’Keefe (Stockport County, loan), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Sam Cosgrove, Theo Chapman, Adam Hayton,Jonathan Lewis, Aiden Marsh, Hayden Pickard (all released).

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a Leeds United striker (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

BRADFORD CITY

In: Jenson Metcalfe (Everton, permanent), Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free).

Out: Richie Smallwood (Tranmere Rovers, free), Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Harry Ibbitson (Chorley, one-month loan), Paul Huntington, Vadaine Oliver, Gabriel Wadsworth (all released), Colin Doyle (retired).

DONCASTER ROVERS

BLADE RUNNER: Louie Barry (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Charlie Crew (Leeds United, loan), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan).

Out: Jack Degruchy (Stocksbridge Park Steels, free), Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Kasper Williams (Bridlington Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).

HARROGATE TOWN

In: Conor McAleny (Salford City, free), Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead United, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby Town, free), Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).

FAMILIAR FACES: Joe Gelhardt and Oli McBurnie have joined Hull City (Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Stephen Dooley (Galway United), Matty Daly (Hartlepool United, free), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Josh Falkingham (retired).

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

In: Alfie May (Birmingham City, £1.2m), Marcus McGuane (Bristol City, permanent), Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Leo Castledine (Chelsea, loan), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).

Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Ollie Turton (Salford City, free), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient, free), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Rhys Healey (Barrow, half-season loan); Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Ruffels, Tom Lees and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).

HULL CITY

In: David Akintola (Caykur Rizespor, free), Oli McBurnie (Las Palmas, free), Enis Destan (Trabzonspor, free), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free), Brandon Williams (unattached, free), Joe Gelhardt (Leeds, loan) Joel Ndala (Manchester City, loan), John Lundstram (Trabzonspor, loan).

Out: Steven Alzate (Atlanta United, permanent), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough, permanent), Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn, permanent), Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, free), Brandon Fleming (Derry City, free), Callum Jones (Dundee, free), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Harvey Cartwright (Hartlepoo, loan), Mason Burstow (Bolton, loan), Abdulkadir Omur (Antalyaspor, loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan).

LEEDS UNITED

In: Anton Stach (Hoffenheim, £17m), Lucas Perri (Lyon, £15.6m), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, £15m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg, permanent), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, free), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg, free), Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough, free).

Out: Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, permanent), Diogo Monteiro (Arouca, permanent), Junior Firpo (Real Betis, free), Joe Gelhardt (Hull, loan), Mateo Joseph (Mallorca, loan), Charlie Crew (Doncaster, loan), Max Wober (Werder Bremen, loan), Josuha Guilavogui (released).

MIDDLESBROUGH

In: Sontje Hansen (Nijmegen, £3m); Callum Brittain (Blackburn, permanent), Abdoulaye Kante (Troyes, permanent), Alfie Jones (Hull, permanent).

Out: Rav van den Berg (Cologne, £11.2m), Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel (Kocaelispor, free), Jonny Howson (Leeds, free), George Gitau (released).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

In: Ar'jany Martha (Beerschot, permanent), Denzel Hall (Heerenveen, permanent), Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers, permanent), Lenny Agbaire (Celtic, permanent), Josh Benson (Barnsley, free), Dru Yearwood (free agent), Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free), Kion Etete (Cardiff City, loan), Dan Gore (Manchester United, loan).

Out: Hakeem Odoffin (Luton Town, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Pendikspor, free), Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Jake Hull (Scarborough Athletic, free), Alex MacDonald (released).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

In: Mihail Polendakov (Septemvri Sofia, permanent), Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Djibril Soumare (Braga, loan), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).

Out: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Feyenoord, £7m), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham, £2m), Jefferson Caceres (Dunfermline Athletic, permanent), Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg, permanent), Rhian Brewster (Derby County, free), Ivo Grbic (Karagümruk, loan), Billy Blacker (Tranmere Rovers, loan).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

In: None.

Out: Djeidi Gassama (Rangers, £2.2m), Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor, £800,000), Ryo Hatsuse (Gamba Osaka, free), Akin Famewo (Hull City, free), Callum Paterson (Milton Keynes Dons, free), Josh Windass (Wrexham, free), Michael Smith (Preston, free), Mallik Wilks (Pendikspor, free), Michael Ihiekwe (Blackpool, free), Pol Valentin (Preston, free), Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, and Marvin Johnson (all released).

*Where stated, transfer fees are estimates based on reports.