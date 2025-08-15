Hull City transfer news: Lure of England matters as long-awaited signing of winger completed

Hull might be a very long way removed from Nigeria, but the power of the Premier League made David Akintola want to spend the next stage of his football career there.

The 29-year-old has completed his free transfer move to Hull City after finally receiving his work permit.

The Tigers may play in the Championship these days, but their stints in the Premier League meant Akintola knew of his new club as soon as they approached him.

“I’m very happy to be here – I cannot describe the feeling," said the winger, released by Caykur Rizespor at the end of last season. "A couple of weeks ago, the club showed interest. It was a very easy decision.

WINGING IN: New Hull City signing David Akintola (Image courtesy of Hull City)

“Because I was in Nigeria, I needed a visa to come, so that’s why it took a little while, but I’m very happy to finally be here.

“Growing up in Nigeria, everybody watches the Premier League. Hull have played in the Premier League before, so it’s a team I’ve known about for a very long time.

“Having the opportunity to play here now is a big privilege and I’m grateful.

“The people here are amazing – everybody has welcomed me very well. I’m looking forward to working with the head coach and bringing a good story to this great team."

The lure of the Premier League extends even to Africa.

“Everybody in Nigeria wants to play in England," commented Akintola. "It’s what we watch growing up.

“I’m ready to give everything and help the team to achieve big things.”

Akintola, who can play on either wing but prefers the right, has signed a two-year contract.

With 147 of his more than 270 senior appearances coming in the Turkish Super Lig, he is a player owner/chairman Acun Ilicali will be very familiar with.