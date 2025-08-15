Sheffield United transfers: Blades sell AI signing - after not making a single first-team appearance
The 22-year-old joined the club in the 2025 winter window, but never made a senior appearance.
He arrived on the same day as Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu – who joined from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.
Caceres joined from FBC Melgar in his homeland for an undisclosed fee, with both signings being the product of the club's new data driven transfer strategy.
Nwachukwu has also yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.
Caceres joined United on a deal lasting until the summer of 2027.
During his time at Bramall Lane, he featured for the Blades’ under-21 side in the latter part of the 2024-25 campaign and was named in the first-team matchday squad for the game against Stoke City in April.