Sheffield United transfers: Blades sell AI signing - after not making a single first-team appearance

PERUVIAN winger Jefferson Caceres has left Sheffield United on a permanent basis to join Scottish outfit Dunfermline.

The 22-year-old joined the club in the 2025 winter window, but never made a senior appearance.

He arrived on the same day as Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu – who joined from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.

Caceres joined from FBC Melgar in his homeland for an undisclosed fee, with both signings being the product of the club's new data driven transfer strategy.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nwachukwu has also yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

Caceres joined United on a deal lasting until the summer of 2027.