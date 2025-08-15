Leeds United transfer news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin's arrival may not end striker search

SIGNING: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United have completed the signing of Sheffield-born centre-forward Dominic Calvert-but it may not end Leeds United's search for a striker.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Elland Road.

He was released by Everton after an injury-hit end to his time at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin earned the last two of his 11 England camps playing in the Three Lions' run to the European Championship final in 2021, on the back of a 23-goal season with the Toffees. it was the third campaign running he had hit double-figure goals.

But the time since has been difficult for the Sheffield United product, with just 75 starts and 17 goals in the next four seasons as he struggled with injury.

Hamstring problems have been the main worry, but there have also been ankle and knee problems, and even a broken cheekbone and toe disrupting his rhythm.

Leeds are clearly gambling that they can get the 6ft 1in targetman fit in a way Everton accepted defeat over.

He is the second striker the Whites have signed this summer, after former Middlesbrough forward Lukas Nmecha, and will be expected to provide competition for last season's Championship top-scorer Joel Piroe.

Farke is open to the idea of signing more, but his focus will be more on a replacement winger for Manor Solomon, and cover at full-back with Leicester CIty's James Justin - who can play on both sides - linked.

"We have three really proper stirker options, plus youg Harry Gray who will need a bit of time.

"I wouldn't rule out another striker signing because you always have to be awake until the last second of the transfer window because if there is an opportunity there are a few doubts due to Dominic's injury record and also Lukas has a few issues in the past."

Calvert-Lewin's physical prowess will give Leeds the opportunity of playing more direct football at times, and continues the trend of signing big players this summer. Left-back Sebastian Bornauw is the only one of eight senior additions to be smaller than 6ft.

Mateo Joseph has been loaned to Mallorca, whilst Patrick Bamford has been told he is not part of the club's plans now they have stepped up to the Premier League.

Leeds had been pursuing Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz this summer and it remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin's arrival means they have completed their stable of strikers, or will look for one more ahead of the September 1 deadline.

They are looking to add another winger after Manor Solomon's loan from Tottenham Hotspur came to an end. Bringing him back remains an option under consideration, but not the only one.

Calvert-Lewin could make his Leeds debut against Everton, who are at Elland Road for the opening game of the new season on August 18.