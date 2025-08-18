Leeds United have reportedly reached an agreement with AC Milan forward Noah Okafor.

The 25-year-old, who can also operate out wide, has been reported as a target for Leeds as they look to bolster their attack.

He featured against the Whites earlier this month, impressing for AC Milan in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Okafor was loaned to Napoli for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, indicating he may not be seen as crucial at the San Siro.

Leeds United’s Noah Okafor pursuit progress

According to Luca Bianchin of Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leeds have reached an agreement on personal terms with the Switzerland international.

Negotiations are said to be accelerating, with Leeds looking to finalise a permanent deal. Milan, however, are not yet believed to have green lit the sale.

Via X, he said: “Leeds have reached an agreement on the contract with Noah Okafor. Negotiations are accelerating. Leeds aim to finalise a permanent deal, Milan have not yet said yes and are considering.”

A deal cannot proceed without an agreement between the clubs being struck, leaving supporters waiting with bated breath.

Leeds United’s attacker search

Leeds have been keen to add to their attack in recent weeks but hit roadblocks in pursuits of winger Igor Paixão and forward Rodrigo Muniz.

The former joined Marseille from Feyenoord, while the latter is still at Fulham and being heavily linked with Atalanta.

Leeds have managed to recruit England-capped marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Whites boss Daniel Farke has not ruled out the signing of another forward.

He said: "We have three really proper striker options, plus young Harry Gray, who will need a bit of time.

"I wouldn't rule out another striker signing because you always have to be awake until the last second of the transfer window if there is an opportunity, [and] there are a few doubts due to Dominic's injury record and also Lukas [Nmecha] has a few issues in the past."