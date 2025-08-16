Leeds United are reportedly interested in Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic.

The Whites have added Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their attacking ranks, answering Daniel Farke’s call for reinforcement.

However, Farke has indicated Leeds could still add another frontman to their squad before the summer transfer window slams shut.

It appears Leeds could look to Germany, with Demirovic the latest to have been linked with a move to Elland Road.

Ermedin Demirovic struck 17 goals for Stuttgart last season. | Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Leeds United eye Ermedin Demirovic

According to German outlet Kicker, Leeds are interested in prising the Bosnia and Herzegovina international from Stuttgart.

Demirovic only joined his current employers last year, making the switch from Augsburg for a reported €21m (£18.1m).

The 27-year-old notched 17 goals in his maiden campaign, 15 of which were registered in the Bundesliga.

The report has indicated Stuttgart are likely to float €40m (£34m) as a basis for negotiations and it remains to be seen whether that is a figure Leeds would rise to.

Ermedin Demirovic won the DFB-Pokal with Stuttgart last season. | JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s forward options

Leeds currently have five frontmen in their ranks, although one is the inexperienced Harry Gray and another is the frozen out Patrick Bamford.

Calvert-Lewin has joined Gray, Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe in the number nine department, although could soon be joined by another body.

Regarding the forward options at his disposal, Farke said: "We have three really proper striker options, plus young Harry Gray, who will need a bit of time.

"I wouldn't rule out another striker signing because you always have to be awake until the last second of the transfer window if there is an opportunity, [and] there are a few doubts due to Dominic's injury record and also Lukas has a few issues in the past."