Liverpool’s Leeds United-linked winger Ben Doak is reportedly close to joining AFC Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have been linked with a raft of attackers in recent weeks, with the final third an area in which the Whites need to strengthen.

Doak has been tipped for a bright future in the Premier League and did little to quieten the hype with his exploits on loan at Middlesbrough last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been named as a player Leeds have looked at, but is seemingly set to link up with another Premier League club.

Ben Doak has been featuring for Liverpool in pre-season friendlies since his return from Middlesbrough. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ben Doak nears move

According to The Guardian, Bournemouth are close to striking a £25m deal to sign the highly-rated teenager.

He looks set to secure Liverpool a significant profit, having been signed from Celtic for a compensation fee believed to be in the £600,000 region in 2022.

Doak has been on the fringes of the senior set-up at Anfield but has faced stern competition in Arne Slot’s star-studded squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Doak at Middlesbrough

The Scotland international had seen little first-team action when he was loaned to Middlesbrough in the dying embers of the last summer window.

He hit the ground running at the Riverside, tormenting defenders and establishing himself among the division's most dangerous attacking outlets.

He registered three goals and seven assists across 24 appearances before seeing his campaign curtailed by injury.

Ben Doak starred for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United in attacker hunt

Doak is not the only attacker Leeds have been linked with and fans will be hoping some of the other reported targets can be secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those to have been mooted as an option is AC Milan’s Noah Okafor, who impressed in a friendly against Leeds in Dublin last weekend.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke currently has Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Jack Harrison at his disposal in the winger department.