Leeds United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur's Bilal El Khannouss boost as Newcastle United update emerges
The 21-year-old is currently a man in demand, with a raft of clubs having being credited with interest in his services.
Leeds are among those said to be keen on the 21-year-old, who has hit the ground running in the Championship with Leicester.
Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been linked, while there was talk of Leeds facing stiff competition from Newcastle.
Newcastle United development
However, the Magpies now appear to be closing in on the capture of an alternative target. According to the BBC, Jacob Ramsey is close to swapping Aston Villa for Newcastle in a deal worth around £40m.
The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has indicated Ramsey would be signed instead of El Khannouss, rather than as well as.
This development may offer hope to El Khannouss’ admirers, as a club boasting significant financial power could be out of the race.
El Khannouss joined Leicester from Genk last year but was unable to save the Foxes from relegation in his maiden campaign.
Leeds United’s need for signings
There have been calls for Leeds to add firepower and flair in the final third, with Lukas Nmecha the club’s only outwardly attacking addition of the summer window.
The Whites are widely expected to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his Everton exit, but there are still concerns over the options at Daniel Farke’s disposal.
AC Milan’s Noah Okafor has been mooted as a potential option, as have Panathinaikos frontman Fotis Ioannidis and Norwich City star Josh Sargent.
Daniel Farke admission
After Leeds’ friendly draw with Villareal earlier this month, Farke said: "We know in the offence we are not ready for Premier League level. We've proven we can be ready for one game and for that I am not too concerned at the moment as it stands.
"I know especially with the offence, in the last bit you can add some quality. Of course as a manager you want all the players available on the first day of pre-season and to have training sessions with them because they need to adapt to the group and the principles.
"The shorter the time is to the first game the more difficult it is to integrate them and make them fully ready and up to speed.”