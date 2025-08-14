Leeds United are reportedly tracking Panathinaikos’ Leicester City and Southampton-linked forward Fotis Ioannidis.

Free agent marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to joining the Whites, but he may not be the last attacking addition of the window.

Leeds appear to be on the hunt for more firepower in the final third and have been linked with AC Milan’s Noah Okafor and Norwich City’s Josh Sargent.

However, he is not the only attacking talent to have reportedly appeared on the club’s radar.

Fotis Ioannidis eyed by Leeds United

According to the BBC, the Whites are keeping tabs on Greece international Ioannidis.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of current club Panathinaikos since 2020 and notched 11 goals in all competitions last season.

He has also been linked with Leicester and Southampton by Corriere dello Sport, although neither can offer Premier League football following their respective relegations to the Championship. Crystal Palace have also been named as admirers.

The BBC have suggested he is of interest to Sporting Lisbon and Porto, meaning Leeds could face competition from the continent.

Leeds United’s options up front

As it stands, with Calvert-Lewin yet to be unveiled, Leeds have Joel Piroe, Lukas Nmecha and Harry Gray as their options up front.

Piroe was the Championship’s top scorer last season, but is untested in England’s top tier. Nmecha, meanwhile, has a point to prove after an injury-plagued chapter in his career.

Gray is highly regarded at Elland Road and is widely expected to follow in the footsteps of his brother Archie in becoming a star.

However, the 16-year-old lacks experience and may need time before he can supply goals on a regular basis.

Leeds are due to kick off their Premier League campaign on Monday (August 14), when Everton will visit Elland Road.