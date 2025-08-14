Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon's stance on Leeds United return emerges amid exit talk
The 26-year old etched his name in the Leeds history books last season, scoring the goal that clinched the Championship title for the Whites.
He was among Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenants over the course of his season on loan, registering 10 goals and 13 assists across 41 appearances.
However, following the conclusion of his loan spell, it was suggested he was set to fight for a place in the Spurs side.
Talk of a potential exit has since surfaced, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming there is interest in Solomon from England and Spain.
Manor Solomon’s stance on a Leeds United return
According to the The Standard, the Israel international wants to make a return to Elland Road.
The report says Solomon is not in the plans of Spurs boss Thomas Frank and that there is a willingness to sanction a sale.
Leeds are in need of strengthening in the final third and although they are close to signing Dominic Calbert-Lewin, it appears unlikely the Whites will stop there.
AC Milan’s Noah Okafor has been linked and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will explore a deal to re-sign Solomon.
The wideman had been tormented by injury prior to his move to Leeds, but managed to remain fit for the bulk of his season in West Yorkshire.
Manor Solomon’s Leeds United farewell
In his farewell message after lifting the Championship trophy, he said: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.
“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.
“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. We are the champions.”