Leeds United and Burnley hold 'growing interest' in Norwich City's Josh Sargent
The 25-year-old was brought to British shores by Norwich in 2021, when Whites boss Daniel Farke was in charge of the Canaries.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given their history, Sargent has been linked with Farke’s Leeds on a number of occasions over the last two years.
He has again found himself at the centre of speculation recently, having notched 15 goals for Norwich last season.
Leeds United interest in Josh Sargent
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds remain keen on the USA international as they look to bolster their attack.
Fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley are also said to be keen on the frontman, who scored in Norwich’s league opener against Millwall at the weekend.
Sargent was strongly linked with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg earlier in the window, although it has been suggested his preference is to remain in England.
Norwich are not thought to be under immediate pressure to sell, although the reality for Championship clubs is that Premier League switches often prove appealing.
As well as the chance to test themselves at a higher level, players often get considerably more lucrative contracts.
Leeds United’s need for a new forward
Leeds are in need of strengthening up front, having loaned Mateo Joseph to Mallorca and cut the experienced Patrick Bamford adrift.
Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz is of interest to the Whites but has also been linked with a move to Atalanta in Serie A.
Free agent frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been mooted as an alternative option but would most likely command a hefty wage packet.
Another player to have been linked is Roma’s Artem Dovbyk, a senior Ukraine international who has struck 17 goals for the Italian giants since his move from Girona last year.
Joel Piroe started Leeds’ friendly clash with AC Milan at the weekend and was replaced by Lukas Nmecha in the second half.