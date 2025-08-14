Exclusive:'It affects the team' - Former Leeds United coach addresses Jack Harrison boos with Everton fixture on horizon
Two years ago, when Leeds were relegated to the Championship, a clutch of their players made use of release clauses to seal top flight moves.
Harrison was among them, sealing a season-long loan move to Everton that was extended for a further year in 2024.
He has been reintegrated into the Leeds squad in pre-season, with the Whites having clinched promotion back to the Premier League in his absence.
The winger has faced boos from his own fans in pre-season and the reception was particularly frosty when he entered the pitch as a substitute against AC Milan in Dublin.
Gus Poyet on Leeds United fans booing Jack Harrison
Poyet, who assisted Dennis Wise during his Leeds United tenure, has admitted to being surprised by the reaction of the Elland Road faithful to Harrison’s return.
He told The Yorkshire Post: “I was a little bit surprised by the reaction of the fans. I understand, but I was surprised and it's not a situation I would like to have in my team as a coach.
“He cannot be in this situation that every time he plays, [he is booed], because I'm telling you it affects the team. It does affect the team. I don't care how many Leeds players would say 'it doesn't affect me', it's not true."
Whites boss Daniel Farke has insisted it is down to Harrison to win over the Leeds supporters and there was some applause from pockets of the fanbase at the Aviva Stadium.
Leeds have not signed a winger in the summer transfer window, despite having lost loan star Manor Solomon to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.
Everton, Harrison’s former club, are due to visit Elland Road on Monday (August 18) and it remains to be seen whether the wideman will play a part.
Gus Poyet on Daniel Farke decision
Poyet said: “I always think, when you have a player with certain qualities, you need to be strong in your decision either way.
“He needs support from everywhere. I respect the decision of the fans but it doesn't help. Maybe now, it may have made the club and coach wonder whether it was the right decision. In that ugly situation, nobody wins really.
“If he's back, it's because the coach needs him. You don't bring a player back for no reason. He will have been thinking 'we didn't get this player, we didn't get this player, now, let's get him back, we need him'.”
Poyet was speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post via Casino.org