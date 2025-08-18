Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has reportedly emerged as a target for La Liga outfit Villareal.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds back in 2018, making the move to England from Ajax’s youth system.

He has since lifted the Championship trophy twice, having blossomed into a key player for the Whites at senior level.

However, it appears there may be interest in luring the centre-back away from Elland Road before the summer window closes.

Pascal Struijk featured for Leeds United in a friendly against Villareal earlier this month. | George Wood/Getty Images

Pascal Struijk interest

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Villareal are interested in the former Netherlands youth international.

Posting on social media platform X, O’Rourke said: “Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is a target for Villarreal before the close of the transfer window.”

Leeds would most likely be reluctant to sell Struijk, although the lure of Champions League football could prove strong for him. He would also be a boost to the coffers on the profit and sustainability front.

Pascal Struijk has made 159 appearances for Leeds United. | Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Pascal Struijk’s posiition in the Leeds United squad

Daniel Farke’s side are preparing to kick off their Premier League campaign against Everton tonight (August 18) and Struijk looks likely to start alongside Joe Rodon in the heart of defence.

Summer signing Jaka Bijol is suspended and fellow recruit Sebastiaan Bornauw is only just back from injury, but the pair will soon be providing stiff competition.

Last month, Struijk told LUTV of his excitement about returning to the Premier League: “It's really exciting.

“I think the best thing we can do is go in there without any fear. You see last year for example, it's not going to be easy. But with some of the experience that some of the lads have then we can hopefully bring that on to the team.

