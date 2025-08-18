Predicted XI for Leeds United as they prepare to host Everton at Elland Road

Leeds United are set to kick off their Premier League campaign under the lights at Elland Road against Everton.

Daniel Farke’s side clinched the Championship title last season, but now face the mammoth challenge of making the step up to the top flight.

There have been some high-profile arrivals in West Yorkshire over the summer, but Everton have also made some eye-catching additions.

The countdown to kick-off is well and truly on and fans will be eagerly anticipation the announcement of the starting XIs.

The Yorkshire Post have predicted how Leeds will line up for their season opener against the Toffees.

Goalkeeper: Lucas Perri

Illan Meslier has tumbled down the pecking order and Karl Darlow appears set to act as a deputy this term.

Perri boasts impressive pedigree and as one of Leeds’ marquee signings, appears likely to start between the sticks.

Right-back: Jayden Bogle

There is a question mark over the fitness of the adventurous right-back, who shone in his maiden Leeds campaign.

Isaac Schmidt deputised in Dublin against AC Milan, but did not put in a particularly assuring display. If Bogle is deemed match fit, he will surely get the nod.

Leeds United's Jayden Bogle has seen his pre-season disrupted by injury. | George Wood/Getty Images

Centre-back: Joe Rodon

Ever-present in the Leeds backline last season, the Wales international is one of Farke’s most trusted lieutenants.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk

Leeds have signed Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw but with the former suspended and the latter injured, a start for Struijk looks likely.

Left-back: Gabriel Gudmundssson

Signed to fill the gap created by Junior Firpo’s exit, Gudmundsson has impressed in pre-season.

Central midfield: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds’ captain faces stiffer competition in midfield this term but very rarely lets the side down.

Central midfield: Anton Stach

After starring in Leeds’ friendly draw with AC Milan, it would be surprising to see the £17m addition left out of the starting XI.

Anton Stach has impressed in pre-season for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Central midfield: Ao Tanaka

Leeds paid a reported £12m to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United and also have Ilia Gruev as an option. However, Tanaka looks to be ahead of the pair in the pecking order as it stands.

Right wing: Daniel James

The jet-heeled winger was a thorn in the side of many Championship outfits last term but has a point to prove in the Premier League. He appears to have the trust of Farke and looks likely to start.

Left wing: Wilfried Gnonto

One of Leeds’ key figures in their last Premier League campaign, Gnonto looks set to play a key role for the Whites this season.

Forward: Joel Piroe