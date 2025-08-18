Jack Harrison has put money behind the bar at The Moot Hall Arms ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Everton.

The city of Leeds will come alive later today (August 18) as fans flock to Elland Road for the club’s season opener.

Everton will visit LS11 to provide Daniel Farke’s side with their first Premier League test since their Championship title triumph.

The Moot Hall Arms, based on Mill Hill in the city centre, is among the watering holes that will be packed with fans.

Jack Harrison’s gesture

Many will now be able to enjoy a free drink before the game, with Harrison having popped in to put money behind the bar.

A post shared on the pub’s Facebook page read: “As many of you will know, we have worked very closely with Jack Harrison in the past. He has helped us to raise thousands of pounds for Leeds Women’s Aid through donations of signed merch and direct cash donations.

“Well this morning, Jack swung by the Moot on his way to training and has left us another amazing gift. Only this time, the gift is for you guys. He has left me with a sizeable donation for your beer fund today.

“From 3pm today, we will be opening a bar tab for you guys to have a drink on Jack (one per customer), beer, wine or spirit.

“What a way to start the season. Thanks to Jack for taking time out of his busy schedule to call down and see us this morning.”

Jack Harrison’s return to Leeds United

Harrison has spent the last two seasons away from Elland Road, having joined Everton on loan following Leeds’ relegation in 2023.

He returned to Merseyside for a second season in 2024, but his move was not made permanent.

