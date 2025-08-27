Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain.

Six years after joining the Whites from Lorient, Meslier’s Elland Road days very much appear to be numbered.

He was dislodged by Karl Darlow in the Championship run-in last term and has slipped to number three in the pecking order since the arrival of Lucas Perri from Lyon.

Leeds are widely considered to be keen to move Meslier on as they look to move forward with a goalkeeping stable of Perri, Darlow and Alex Cairns.

However, as it stands, Meslier remains under contract in West Yorkshire.

Illan Meslier has fallen out of favour at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

PSG eye Illan Meslier

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, the 25-year-old has attracted the attention of Ligue 1 giants PSG.

The club are believed to be looking at Meslier as a potential understudy, with Gianluigi Donnarumma being linked with Manchester City.

Bailey told The Boot Room: “Meslier is one of the players on PSG’s radar as a potential number two if they lose Donnarumma. It’s a possibility, and he’d be a pretty good fit there.

“Leeds are confident about getting him out, but he’s on big wages, especially with them going back up again. It’s not easy to move him on because of that.”

Lucas Perri is the new man between the sticks at Leeds United. | PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Illan Meslier’s future

A move back to his native France could be ideal for Meslier, who needs to get his career back on track after a difficult few years.

He was once regarded among the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe, having shown plenty of promise in the Premier League.

However, the Frenchman then struggled to kick on and errors started to creep into his game. He was initially leapfrogged in the pecking order by Joel Robles in 2023, before returning to the side when Daniel Farke took charge.