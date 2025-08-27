Leeds United and Burnley have reportedly shown interest in ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Timo Werner.

A senior Germany international, Werner cost Chelsea a reported £47.5m when he made the move to England from RB Leipzig in 2020.

He notched 23 goals in 89 appearances across two years at Stamford Bridge, eventually returning to RB Leipzig in 2022.

Werner was back in London last season for a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur but after just three goals in 41 outings, has returned to his parent club.

Interest in Timo Werner

According to German outlet BILD, the 29-year-old has been the subject of enquiries from newly-promoted Premier League outfits Leeds and Burnley.

Clubs in France, Italy, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also believed to have shown interest, with Werner’s future currently up in the air.

The report claims he is no longer in the frame at RB Leipzig, suggesting a move could materialise.

Leeds United’s forward department

Leeds have bolstered their frontline with two free transfer signings this summer, recruiting Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The latter recently made his Whites debut against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, missing his penalty in the shoot-out won by the Owls.

Joel Piroe is also at Daniel Farke’s disposal, as is the highly-rated teenager Harry Gray. Patrick Bamford remains under contract but has been frozen out, while Mateo Joseph is out on loan at Mallorca in Spain.

Leeds have also signed the versatile Noah Okafor, who can operate up front or out wide, but debuted on the wing against Arsenal.

Leeds do need to strengthen in the final days of the window, although it has been suggested they are chasing a winger and an attacking midfielder rather than another frontman.