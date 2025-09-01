Leeds United have reportedly had a loan offer for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia rejected.

The 28-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to Elland Road, where his former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is at the helm.

He has found himself playing a bit-part role at Villa Park and ended last season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Leeds’ former CEO Angus Kinnear admitted to interest last summer and it appears the Whites have again made a move for the Argentine playmaker.

However, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Buendia will not be Leeds-bound. An offer has reportedly been turned down, with the former Canaries talisman seemingly set to stay put.

Posting on X, Percy said: “AVFC on course to finish deadline day with some very impressive business: Jadon Sancho & Harvey Elliott to have medicals ahead of loan moves.

“Villa have turned down a loan offer from LUFC for Emiliano Buendia and decided he will stay. Possible deal for William Osula unlikely.”

Leeds United face scramble

Leeds now face a scramble to secure an alternative target in the final hours of the summer window.

If the window shuts without any late additions coming through the door, it would be a significant blow for the Whites.

Speaking after his side’s draw with Newcastle United at the weekend, Farke said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.

“We just have to look at what the other teams around us are doing. Newcastle are the best example of course - we can’t compete with the Champions League side, with what they have done this week.

“You look at their bench, what quality is sitting outside and what they could bring into the game, what they still have in the ranks.