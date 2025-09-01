Leeds United credited with interest in Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia as Harvey Elliott domino effect mooted
The 28-year-old introduced himself to English football with his dazzling displays in a Norwich City side led by Daniel Farke.
Leeds looked to reunite the pair last year, only to find the Argentine unwilling to drop back into the Championship.
Links have resurfaced continually over the last year, with Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League only fuelling talk of a potential move.
Leeds United linked with playmaker
With just hours of the transfer window remaining, Leeds have again been named as an interested party.
The Times are the latest to mention Elland Road as a potential destination for Buendia, who is on the fringes at Villa Park.
It is believed Buendia may need to be moved on if Villa are to secure the signing of Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.
Leeds United’s need for transfer business
Leeds are in need of reinforcement in the final third, as evidenced by their lack of cutting edge against Newcastle United at the weekend.
Whites boss Daniel Farke spoke candidly about his desire for business to completed, although has remained tight-lipped on targets.
He said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.
“We just have to look at what the other teams around us are doing. Newcastle are the best example of course - we can’t compete with the Champions League side, with what they have done this week.
“You look at their bench, what quality is sitting outside and what they could bring into the game, what they still have in the ranks.
“In order to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to survive in the best league in the world, we need to do a bit more in the offence and this is what we are trying to do. We’ll see what the outcome is in the coming days.”