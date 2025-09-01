Leeds United have again been credited with interest in Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old introduced himself to English football with his dazzling displays in a Norwich City side led by Daniel Farke.

Leeds looked to reunite the pair last year, only to find the Argentine unwilling to drop back into the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Links have resurfaced continually over the last year, with Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League only fuelling talk of a potential move.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia has again been linked with Leeds United. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with playmaker

With just hours of the transfer window remaining, Leeds have again been named as an interested party.

The Times are the latest to mention Elland Road as a potential destination for Buendia, who is on the fringes at Villa Park.

It is believed Buendia may need to be moved on if Villa are to secure the signing of Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United’s need for transfer business

Leeds are in need of reinforcement in the final third, as evidenced by their lack of cutting edge against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Whites boss Daniel Farke spoke candidly about his desire for business to completed, although has remained tight-lipped on targets.

Daniel Farke is hoping to see Leeds United complete deadline day business. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.

“We just have to look at what the other teams around us are doing. Newcastle are the best example of course - we can’t compete with the Champions League side, with what they have done this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You look at their bench, what quality is sitting outside and what they could bring into the game, what they still have in the ranks.