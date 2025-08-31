When Daniel Farke reconvenes with his Leeds United players at Thorp Arch, he could be forgiven for simply writing ‘final ball’ on a whiteboard in massive capital letters.

His side’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United will, of course, be scrutinised with the intense focus of a Premier League analysis department.

It will be reflected upon by a professional team of coaches, with all the benefit of hindsight, but it is hard to imagine a conclusion similar to the one drawn by fans not being reached.

Leeds simply did not give Nick Pope enough to do between the sticks. 10 shots, one on target - it is the statistic that stands out on the page.

While Farke will no doubt relay this to his players behind closed doors, he is not one to read the riot act. Post-match, as is the norm, Leeds' manager was calm.

Daniel Farke’s analysis

“I’m pleased," he said. "Not just with this game today, but in general with our start to the season.

“Especially the home games - two games, four points, two clean sheets. We played today against one of the best sides in the UK. We made it difficult for them today.

“There was not much between the two teams. I think, in the end, a well-deserved point for both sides. I think we probably had the better first half, they were a bit more dominant in the second half.

"Although, we probably had the best chances in the game. Especially in the second half, we’re not far away from gaining all three points.

"But we don’t want to be too greedy. One point against such a good Newcastle side, under the circumstances, without Ethan [Ampadu] or Ao [Tanaka], to show this type of performance, competitive performance, to give hardly a chance away and look dangerous on several occasions, makes me pretty happy."

Improvement

Had the week prior to the visit of the Magpies transpired differently, there may well have been even more frustration in the stands.

A humbling at the hands of Arsenal followed by a humiliation at Sheffield Wednesday had done little for the confidence of the Elland Road faithful.

In fact, it spoke volumes for drastic nature of the improvement that home fans believed three points were within reach. It was not even like the players in the final third were exempt from praise.

The ball stuck with Lukas Nmecha in a way it had not done with Joel Piroe in previous games. Wilfried Gnonto was a livewire and Jayden Bogle was relentless, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s movement was impressive. Even the much-maligned Jack Harrison won plaudits for his endeavour after stepping off the bench.

Alas, the killer pass or crucial touch was too often astray or clumsy.

It was not just the performances in North London and South Yorkshire that had built negativity around LS11.

Transfer requirement made clear

As is the norm in late August, build-up had been overshadowed by transfer talk and on this occasion, Leeds’ ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte.

The 90 minutes of fast and furious action at Elland Road was a welcome distraction, but focus was quickly shifted back post-match.

Leeds did not really need a reminder of their need to strengthen in the final third but mishaps high up the pitch dished one up. Chairman Paraag Marathe was in the building to hear the frustrated cries in person.

Farke has emphasised it is about adding the missing ingredient, rather than just bulking out the squad.

"[It is] not just numbers,” he said. “Because we have enough numbers, just to add a bit of what we don’t have, and also quality. It’s crucial to give us the best possible chance.”

There is a possibility, albeit one Leeds fans may not want to entertain, that the window shuts with 10 the final tally of senior signings.

After his side’s draw with Newcastle, Farke was asked about confidence regarding survival in the event the club’s business is complete.

"If not, we won’t raise the white flag,” he said. “We’ve shown we are competitive.”

Leeds United: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson (Justin 80); Gruev, Stach, Longstaff; James (Aaronson 60), Gnonto (Harrison 60), Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin 70).

Unused substitutes: Darlow, Bijol, Bornauw, Okafor, Piroe.

Newcastle United: Pope, Trippier (Hall 61), Schar, Botman (Barnes 69), Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, (Elanga 62) , Ramsey (Miley 45); Livramento; Osula.

Unused substitutes: Ramsdale, Lascelles, Thiaw, Krafth, Willock.