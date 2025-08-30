Leeds United were left to rue a lack of cutting edge as they drew 0-0 with Newcastle United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After humbling defeats to Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday, many Leeds fans would have perhaps accepted a goalless stalemate with glee prior to kick-off.

However, the spirited nature of Leeds’ performance against the Magpies made their sloppiness in the final third - and consequent inability to win - difficult to digest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any fears of Leeds emerging with their tails tucked between their legs were extinguished early on, as the hosts assumed early control.

Daniel Farke’s side retained possession with composure, even if moving through the lines did not prove particularly easy.

Chances were at a premium early on, with an Anton Stach free-kick whistling past the post the closest Leeds came inside the opening 15 minutes.

Newcastle were mostly working without the ball but did give Leeds an early scare. Tino Livramento slipped in behind Joe Rodon, but his fizzed cross eluded the on-rushing William Osula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield United frontman came close again after being teed up by Jacob Ramsey, but struggled to get the ball out of his feet quickly enough to test Lucas Perri.

Sean Longstaff, a boyhood Newcastle fan, was at the centre of much of the pre-match build-up. He wasted little time showing his changed allegiance, crunching into two particularly meaty tackles that had the home fans off their feet.

One even set Leeds on the front foot in a dangerous area, but an overcooked pass from Stach killed the move.

It was not the first time a wayward pass had thwarted the Whites and Ilia Gruev took a chance to show his teammates how it should be done, unleashing Wilfried Gnonto with a perfectly-timed through-ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian darted in from the right and lifted into the box, but could not find Lukas Nmecha.

Lukas Nmecha was given his first competitive start in Leeds United colours. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

It was fast and furious as the rain crashed down on Elland Road, with very little time spent passing around without purpose.

The weather soon relented but Leeds did not, ramping up the pressure on a deep-sitting Newcastle. Gabriel Gudmundsson fired a low cross to the back post for James, who arrived too late and poked wide.

Gnonto continued to buzz around with vibrancy and saw a low drive deflected after jinking his way into space on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With half-time approaching, Newcastle worked the ball out to Jacob Murphy on the left and although the winger managed to evade Jayden Bogle, he could not control his volley.

He did manage to test Perri a mere minute after, stinging the Brazilian’s palms with a powerful effort.

Leeds were very much in the affair as the half-time whistle blew, but the zero in the shots on target column emphasised the need for their final ball to improve.

Newcastle ended the first half with momentum but the resumption of play saw Leeds gather wind behind their sails again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto knocked the ball into Bogle’s path within minutes of the restart, only for the right-back’s effort to fly over the crossbar.

Even when Leeds were enjoying spells of control, Newcastle continually issued reminders of the danger they posed.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was among Leeds United's second-half substitutes. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Murphy side-stepped Gruev just outside the box and was unlucky to see his shot whistle past the post.

A miscommunication between Perri and Pascal Struijk then created a hairy moment out of a relatively harmless Kieran Tripper cross, before Leeds managed to gather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall was among those introduced by Magpies boss Eddie Howe and lined up a shot in a dangerous area. He pulled the trigger in acres of space and fortunately for the Whites, blazed over.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, days after his difficult debut in the Carabao Cup, entered the fray for the Whites.

Like in midweek, the England-capped marksman got into promising positions but could not make the opposition pay, although the quality of chances he got was nowhere near as high.

His best opportunity came when the ball was threaded through to him by Bogle, although Nick Pope came out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ spark faded as the full-time whistle drew closer, with exuberance and creativity in short supply. Newcastle looked equally blunt in the closing stages, therefore it was not too surprising to see the affair end level.