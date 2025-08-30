Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has reiterated his hope that transfer business is conducted at Elland Road ahead of the deadline.

The window will slam shut on Monday (September 1), after which Leeds will only be able to sign free agents.

A goalless draw with Newcastle United, in which Leeds lacked a clinical edge, highlighted the need for strengthening in the final third.

After his side’s stalemate at Elland Road, Farke was candid regarding the club’s approach to the final days of the window.

Daniel Farke wants to see his Leeds United squad strengthened. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Farke outlines Leeds United’s window stance

He said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.

“We just have to look at what the other teams around us are doing. Newcastle are the best example of course - we can’t compete with the Champions League side, with what they have done this week.

“You look at their bench, what quality is sitting outside and what they could bring into the game, what they still have in the ranks.

“In order to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to survive in the best league in the world, we need to do a bit more in the offence and this is what we are trying to do. We’ll see what the outcome is in the coming days.”

‘There’s always hope’

Leeds have made 10 senior signings this summer and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte was poised to be the 11th before a deal collapsed.

Farke said: “There’s always hope in football and also in life. We were quite open and honest about where we are now and our planning.

“Overall, [we are] on a really, really good path. We have strengthened our defence, our midfield, our full-backs, our goalkeeper position, we have also taken the first steps to strengthen our offence. As soon as Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is at full fitness, I think this will be very beneficial for us.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was among Leeds United's second-half substitutes. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Noah Okafor update

One of Leeds’ marquee additions, versatile attacker Noah Okafor, was an unused substitute after being described as a doubt heading into the fixture.