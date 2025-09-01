Ipswich Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene is reportedly due to undergo a medical at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is no stranger to South Yorkshire, having represented Rotherham United between 2019 and 2023.

He dazzled at the New York Stadium, eventually going on to secure Premier League moves to Luton Town and Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after suffering relegation from the top flight with both the Hatters and the Tractor Boys, Ogbene looks set for a return to Yorkshire.

Chiedozie Ogbene appears to be closing in on a loan move from Ipswich Town to Sheffield United. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Chiedozie Ogbene nears Sheffield United switch

According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings, Ogbene has been given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland squad to undergo a medical at Sheffield United.

A loan deal is believed to have been teed up for the wideman, who cost Ipswich a reported £8m last year.

Posting on social media platform X, Giddings said: “Hearing Ipswich winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland squad to begin a medical at Sheffield United, ahead of a proposed loan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham and Leicester City have also been credited with interest in the former Miller, with Football League World having claimed the clubs had joined the race. However, the Blades appear to be in pole position.

Chiedozie Ogbene represented Rotherham United between 2019 and 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United on deadline day

Sheffield United have also been linked with Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Bramall Lane.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Eagles prospect would be pursued if Ogbene’s signature was secured.

Sheffield United have endured a dismal start to the campaign, therefore it is hardly surprising to see the club in the market on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four defeats from four league games, the Blades are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.