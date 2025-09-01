Ipswich Town's Chiedozie Ogbene 'to begin medical' at Sheffield United amid Wrexham and Leicester City links
The 28-year-old is no stranger to South Yorkshire, having represented Rotherham United between 2019 and 2023.
He dazzled at the New York Stadium, eventually going on to secure Premier League moves to Luton Town and Ipswich.
However, after suffering relegation from the top flight with both the Hatters and the Tractor Boys, Ogbene looks set for a return to Yorkshire.
Chiedozie Ogbene nears Sheffield United switch
According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings, Ogbene has been given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland squad to undergo a medical at Sheffield United.
A loan deal is believed to have been teed up for the wideman, who cost Ipswich a reported £8m last year.
Posting on social media platform X, Giddings said: “Hearing Ipswich winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland squad to begin a medical at Sheffield United, ahead of a proposed loan.”
Wrexham and Leicester City have also been credited with interest in the former Miller, with Football League World having claimed the clubs had joined the race. However, the Blades appear to be in pole position.
Sheffield United on deadline day
Sheffield United have also been linked with Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Bramall Lane.
However, it remains to be seen whether the Eagles prospect would be pursued if Ogbene’s signature was secured.
Sheffield United have endured a dismal start to the campaign, therefore it is hardly surprising to see the club in the market on deadline day.
After four defeats from four league games, the Blades are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.
Ogbene would arguably be a shrewd addition to Ruben Selles’ squad, adding flair and creativity. However, he may need time to get up to speed having had his 2024/25 season hampered by injury.