Sheffield United are reportedly exploring a move to re-sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 22-year-old was among the most in-demand figures during the last summer window and attracted a host of Yorkshire admirers.

Sheffield United won the race for the wideman’s signature, recruiting Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan deal.

He made 36 appearances for the Blades, registering seven goals and two assists, before returning to his parent club.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Sheffield United. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Sheffield United reunion on the cards

It appears Rak-Sakyi could be heading out on loan again on deadline day, with Football Insider claiming Sheffield United are interested in a reunion.

A move to Bramall Lane would put the former England youth international back in familiar surroundings, although he would be working under a different boss with Ruben Selles having replaced Chris Wilder.

The move could suit all parties, with Rak-Sakyi in need of minutes for his development and Sheffield United needing to strengthen after a poor start to the season.

While the Blades may have the advantage of familiarity, a deal may still prove difficult to do. Sky Sports have credited Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers with interest, as well as Championship outfit Leicester City and French side Lyon.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi faces stiff competition for minutes at Crystal Palace. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s 2024 decision

When Rak-Sakyi made the move to South Yorkshire last summer, he spoke of Wilder’s plan for him as an influential factor. If he is to be taken back to Bramall Lane, another convincing sales pitch could be required.

Last summer, he said: "The plan that the gaffer had for me when we spoke was good to hear, that was why I decided to come. It was my first choice, I didn't take in the outside noise, when I spoke to the gaffer I knew it was the right place for me.