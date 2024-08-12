Crystal Palace are reportedly set to reject a £15m bid from Leeds United for winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few players have seemingly been courted by Championship clubs as much as Rak-Sakyi this summer, with a host of outfits said to be on his trail. Leeds are among those to have been linked with the 21-year-old, who has been capped by England at under-20 level.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leeds are making a £15m move to secure the wideman’s services on a permanent basis. However, it is believed Palace will reject that offer and instead loan Rak-Sakyi to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City. Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

There is believed to be a desire on the Bramall Lane end to land the winger on a temporary basis, while Hull City are also reported to want a loan arrangement.

Leeds’ permanent offer is said to have been sparked by the emergence of interest from Marseille in Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe. The Canaries talisman has been heavily linked with Leeds, although the Whites now appear to face high-profile competition.

Sheffield United are described as being ahead in the race for Rak-Sakyi, who Palace only appear keen to part with temporarily. The report claims Hull are trying to match the offer made by the Blades.

Earlier this summer, he was linked with Premier League side Southampton, who like Leeds were reported as being keen on a permanent deal. Rak-Sakyi has had one previous loan spell away from Selhurst Park, in League One with Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad