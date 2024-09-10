Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has explained his decision to join Sheffield United on loan rather than Leeds United.

A host of Championship clubs were linked with Rak-Sakyi over the summer, including Leeds, Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.

Discussing interest from Leeds, Rak-Sakyi said: “My agent made me aware of the interest from them and I knew it was a big club. But the manager here spoke to me and I was really impressed with what he said and the plans he had for me. So that made me decide to come here.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi opted to join Sheffield United on loan from Crystal Palace in the summer window. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“It's a big challenge, going to somewhere that's ambitious rather than being mid-table or fighting to stay up. But I wanted to go to a club with ambition because I'm ambitious myself. So I think it was a good choice.

“It's tough to move away [from his native London] but I'm growing up now and you're not always going to be at home. So it's about adapting to the situation you're in and making the best of it.”

The winger made his first league start for the Blades in their last outing, a 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane.