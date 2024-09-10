Crystal Palace winger explains reasoning for snubbing Leeds United in favour of loan move to Sheffield United
A host of Championship clubs were linked with Rak-Sakyi over the summer, including Leeds, Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.
There were also reports of interest from Premier League side Southampton, but the race for the 21-year-old’s signature was won by Sheffield United.
Discussing interest from Leeds, Rak-Sakyi said: “My agent made me aware of the interest from them and I knew it was a big club. But the manager here spoke to me and I was really impressed with what he said and the plans he had for me. So that made me decide to come here.
“It's a big challenge, going to somewhere that's ambitious rather than being mid-table or fighting to stay up. But I wanted to go to a club with ambition because I'm ambitious myself. So I think it was a good choice.
“It's tough to move away [from his native London] but I'm growing up now and you're not always going to be at home. So it's about adapting to the situation you're in and making the best of it.”
The winger made his first league start for the Blades in their last outing, a 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane.
Leeds turned to other wingers in the latter stages of the window, recruiting Largie Ramazani from Almeria and loaning Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur.
