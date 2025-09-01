Sheffield United transfer news: Former Owl the latest centre-back to arrive

Sheffield United have added yet another centre-back in former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Mark McGuinness.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract after joining from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

He is the fifth central defender to join in this window after Japhet Tanganga, Nils Zatterstrom, Ben Godfrey and Tyler Bindon.

"It has been a bit of a crazy window and obviously things can happen late, but Sheffield United has been a club which has been in my mind ever since I heard that there was some interest,” said the Slough-born player, who came through Arsenal’s academy.

NEW MAN: Mark McGuinness (Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"There's one thing for sure, and you can ask anyone in the game, whenever people talk about Bramall Lane, they'll always mention the fans and the atmosphere. I remember walking down the tunnel and you hear the music and the pre-match anthem; it's a great feeling. The stadium is always packed, it is a good atmosphere, and I know the club is well supported, so with all that in mind, I think this club is a perfect match.

"I sat next to Chongy (summer signing Tahith Chong) in the dressing room, and I'll probably sit next to him here! I know Chieo (Ogbene) as well obviously, they are top guys and more importantly they are top players. I am excited to play alongside them, and others, I'm just looking forward to getting started."

Anel Ahmedhodzic has been sold to Feyenoord, youngster Jamal Baptiste loan to Rotherham United, and although the 7pm deadline has passed, it would be no great surprise if captain Jack Robinson was another to depart, with Wrexham having tracked him in August.

McGuinness played 24 games for Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Cardiff City in the 2022-23 season.