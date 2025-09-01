Darko Gyabi explains decision to join Hull City as Leeds United exit confirmed

Hull City have seen off competition to sign midfielder Darko Gyabi from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old joined the Whites from Manchester City in 2022, but was afforded just five first-team outings.

After two loan spells at Plymouth Argyle, the former Millwall and Manchester City prospect has a found new home in Yorkshire.

Gyabi has completed a permanent switch to the MKM Stadium, penning a three-year deal. The club have the option of extending the contract by a further 12 months.

Gyabi had been linked with Wrexham and Watford, as well as French outfits Lorient and Metz.

Darko Gyabi has completed a permanent move from Leeds United to Hull City.placeholder image
Darko Gyabi has completed a permanent move from Leeds United to Hull City. | Hull City

Darko Gyabi on Hull City move

After agreeing a move to Hull, the England youth international said: “I’m very excited. It’s been a busy couple of days but now it’s all sorted out, I’m very happy to be here.

“There was interest from other places but when I spoke to Hull, they really gave me an idea and a feeling that I really liked. That’s what made the decision for me.

“It’s important to feel valued and to know there’s a plan and a purpose for the place you’re going into. That was very important to me and speaking to the manager gave me that feeling.

Darko Gyabi has been given a fresh start at Hull City.placeholder image
Darko Gyabi has been given a fresh start at Hull City. | Hull City

“The manager was clear with how he likes to play and where he sees me fitting into the team. It’s a good place for me to come to improve, learn and kick on – and help the team push forward.

“I like to make an impact at both ends of the pitch. I want to score more goals, defend, help the team and be creative.

“I can’t wait for what the future holds. I want to be someone that makes an impact, someone that’s exciting and works hard – that’s the minimum I can give.”

