Darko Gyabi explains decision to join Hull City as Leeds United exit confirmed
The 21-year-old joined the Whites from Manchester City in 2022, but was afforded just five first-team outings.
After two loan spells at Plymouth Argyle, the former Millwall and Manchester City prospect has a found new home in Yorkshire.
Gyabi has completed a permanent switch to the MKM Stadium, penning a three-year deal. The club have the option of extending the contract by a further 12 months.
Darko Gyabi on Hull City move
After agreeing a move to Hull, the England youth international said: “I’m very excited. It’s been a busy couple of days but now it’s all sorted out, I’m very happy to be here.
“There was interest from other places but when I spoke to Hull, they really gave me an idea and a feeling that I really liked. That’s what made the decision for me.
“It’s important to feel valued and to know there’s a plan and a purpose for the place you’re going into. That was very important to me and speaking to the manager gave me that feeling.
“The manager was clear with how he likes to play and where he sees me fitting into the team. It’s a good place for me to come to improve, learn and kick on – and help the team push forward.
“I like to make an impact at both ends of the pitch. I want to score more goals, defend, help the team and be creative.
“I can’t wait for what the future holds. I want to be someone that makes an impact, someone that’s exciting and works hard – that’s the minimum I can give.”