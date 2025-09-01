Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi 'set' for Hull City move despite Watford and Wrexham links
Three years have passed since the 21-year-old’s move from Manchester City to Leeds for a reported £5m fee.
He looked to be a coup for the Whites, who were landing an England youth international who had impressed in the youth systems of Millwall and Manchester City.
It has not worked out in West Yorkshire for Gyabi, who has been afforded just five first-team outings.
He has been loaned out to Plymouth Argyle twice, but now appears set to seek pastures new.
Darko Gyabi nears Hull City move
According to Sky Sports, the midfielder is set make a permanent move to Championship outfit Hull.
A switch to the MKM Stadium would see him link up with Joe Gelhardt, who is back on loan at Hull after a successful loan stint last term.
Watford and Wrexham had been linked with Gyabi, as had French outfits Lorient and Metz. However, Hull look to be in pole position on deadline day.
Leeds United departures
As well as making 10 senior signings, Leeds have made an effort to move on some of their fringe players this summer.
Among those to have recently moved on is attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood, who has been sold to Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin.
Isaac Schmidt and Largie Ramazani, meanwhile, have been loaned to Werder Bremen and Valencia respectively after finding opportunities limited under Whites boss Daniel Farke.
On the recruitment front, fans are waiting with bated breath to see if Leeds add to their attacking options before the 7pm deadline.
After his side’s goalless draw with Newcastle United at the weekend, Farke spoke openly about his desire for business to be done.
He said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.”