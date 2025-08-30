Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi emerges as 'target' for Hull City, Wrexham and Watford
The 21-year-old joined Leeds in the summer of 2022, making the switch from Manchester City for a reported £5m.
Kalvin Phillips went in the opposite direction, although the switches have not worked out for either player.
Phillips has found himself on the fringes Etihad Stadium and opportunities have been similarly limited for Gyabi at Elland Road.
It appears Gyabi could depart before the summer transfer window closes on Monday (September 1), with a number of clubs believed to be on his trail.
Darko Gyabi eyed
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Hull are among the clubs for whom Gyabi has emerged as a target for a loan or permanent deal.
Watford and Wrexham are also believed to be keen, as are French outfits Lorient and Metz.
Posting on social media platform X, O’Rourke said: “Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi is a target either on loan or permanent for Wrexham, Watford, Hull and French duo Lorient and Metz before Monday’s transfer deadline.”
There does not appear to be a path into first-team contention for Gyabi at Elland Road, suggesting an exit could be sanctioned.
If he does not seal a move, he may find himself kicking his heels waiting for the winter window to open.
He spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle and was a regular in midfield for the Pilgrims as they suffered relegation to League One.
Exits at Leeds United
In recent days, Leeds have managed to offload some of the players who found themselves out of favour under Whites boss Farke.
Patrick Bamford has seen his contract ended early, while Isaac Schmidt and Largie Ramazani have been loaned to Werder Bremen and Valencia respectively.
Fringe player Sam Greenwood has also found a new permanent home, having made a left-field move to Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin.
On the recruitment front, Leeds are hoping to add to their attacking options after missing out on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte.