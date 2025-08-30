Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi has reportedly emerged as a target for Hull City, Wrexham and Watford.

The 21-year-old joined Leeds in the summer of 2022, making the switch from Manchester City for a reported £5m.

Kalvin Phillips went in the opposite direction, although the switches have not worked out for either player.

Phillips has found himself on the fringes Etihad Stadium and opportunities have been similarly limited for Gyabi at Elland Road.

It appears Gyabi could depart before the summer transfer window closes on Monday (September 1), with a number of clubs believed to be on his trail.

Darko Gyabi has found first-team opportunities limited since his move to Leeds United in 2022. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Darko Gyabi eyed

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Hull are among the clubs for whom Gyabi has emerged as a target for a loan or permanent deal.

Watford and Wrexham are also believed to be keen, as are French outfits Lorient and Metz.

Posting on social media platform X, O’Rourke said: “Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi is a target either on loan or permanent for Wrexham, Watford, Hull and French duo Lorient and Metz before Monday’s transfer deadline.”

There does not appear to be a path into first-team contention for Gyabi at Elland Road, suggesting an exit could be sanctioned.

If he does not seal a move, he may find himself kicking his heels waiting for the winter window to open.

He spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle and was a regular in midfield for the Pilgrims as they suffered relegation to League One.

Leeds United's Darko Gyabi has had two loan spells at Plymouth Argyle. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Exits at Leeds United

In recent days, Leeds have managed to offload some of the players who found themselves out of favour under Whites boss Farke.

Fringe player Sam Greenwood has also found a new permanent home, having made a left-field move to Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin.