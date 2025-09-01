Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven during the current window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Blades missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term, many supporters feared they would lose Hamer to a club in the top flight.

Leeds had previously targeted the combative midfielder, while reports linking him to Dutch giants PSV soon emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with less than two hours remaining until the transfer window shuts, Hamer is still on the books at Bramall Lane.

Gustavo Hamer could stay at Sheffield United beyond the transfer deadline. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield United stance

According to EFL Analysis, Sheffield United have no intention of allowing Hamer to depart before the window slams shut.

The report has claimed the midfielder is concerned about the club’s start to the season, but that no offers for him will be accepted.

Sheffield United have lost each of their opening four league games under Ruben Selles, making the prospect of losing Hamer even less palatable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United position

Geographical convenience and Premier League football being on offer led many to believe a switch to Leeds could materialise.

However, sources have suggested to The Star that Hamer has not been a concrete target for Leeds during the current window.

It appears Leeds are using the final hours of the window to pursue a deal for Fulham winger Harry Wilson.

Fulham winger Harry Wilson is reportedly in Leeds United's sights. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven update

In recent days, PSV have looked most likely to be successful in prising Hamer from Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Netherlands youth international had reportedly been teed up as a replacement for Joey Veerman, who has been of interest to Brentford.

ESPN, however, have claimed Veerman will not be allowed to link up with the Bees. As a result, a switch for Hamer looks considerably less likely.