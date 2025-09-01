Gustavo Hamer: Deadline day latest as Sheffield United, Leeds United and PSV updates emerge

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:49 BST
Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven during the current window.

When the Blades missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term, many supporters feared they would lose Hamer to a club in the top flight.

Leeds had previously targeted the combative midfielder, while reports linking him to Dutch giants PSV soon emerged.

However, with less than two hours remaining until the transfer window shuts, Hamer is still on the books at Bramall Lane.

Gustavo Hamer could stay at Sheffield United beyond the transfer deadline. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield United stance

According to EFL Analysis, Sheffield United have no intention of allowing Hamer to depart before the window slams shut.

The report has claimed the midfielder is concerned about the club’s start to the season, but that no offers for him will be accepted.

Sheffield United have lost each of their opening four league games under Ruben Selles, making the prospect of losing Hamer even less palatable.

Leeds United position

Geographical convenience and Premier League football being on offer led many to believe a switch to Leeds could materialise.

However, sources have suggested to The Star that Hamer has not been a concrete target for Leeds during the current window.

It appears Leeds are using the final hours of the window to pursue a deal for Fulham winger Harry Wilson.

Fulham winger Harry Wilson is reportedly in Leeds United's sights. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven update

In recent days, PSV have looked most likely to be successful in prising Hamer from Bramall Lane.

The former Netherlands youth international had reportedly been teed up as a replacement for Joey Veerman, who has been of interest to Brentford.

ESPN, however, have claimed Veerman will not be allowed to link up with the Bees. As a result, a switch for Hamer looks considerably less likely.

Hamer’s Sheffield United teammate Tom Cannon, however, has been named as a potential target for Preston North End. The forward previously had a loan spell at Deepdale in 2023.

