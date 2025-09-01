Mark McGuinness: Luton Town's former Sheffield Wednesday defender emerges as Sheffield United 'target'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Luton Town’s former Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness is reportedly a target for Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old spent time on the blue side of the Steel City during the 2022/23 season, while on the books of Cardiff City.

He impressed during his short spell in S6, but was recalled by the Bluebirds midway through the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A move to Luton in a deal reported to be worth £10m was completed a year later, but he could not save the Hatters from relegation to League One.

It appears he could now be given a chance to step back up to the Championship with a move to the red side of Sheffield.

Luton Town's Mark McGuinness has been linked with Sheffield United.placeholder image
Luton Town's Mark McGuinness has been linked with Sheffield United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sheffield United target Mark McGuinness

According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings, McGuinness has emerged as a target for the Blades late on deadline day.

Posting on X, he said: “Hearing Luton Town defender Mark McGuiness is a late target for Sheffield United. Might be a close one, so we’ll see.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The transfer window is due to slam shut at the earlier time of 7pm, which does not give the Blades long to get deals over the line.

Transfer business at Sheffield United

Sheffield United have already wrapped up the signing of former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos, who has made a permanent switch from Chelsea.

He could be followed through the door by Ipswich Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who is said to have been lined up for a loan move to Bramall Lane.

Chiedozie Ogbene appears to be closing in on a loan move from Ipswich Town to Sheffield United.placeholder image
Chiedozie Ogbene appears to be closing in on a loan move from Ipswich Town to Sheffield United. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

On the potential outgoings front, forward Tom Cannon is thought to have attracted interest from his former loan club Preston North End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades boss Ruben Selles will undoubtedly be keen to get bodies on board, having overseen four defeats across four league games this term.

Fans turned on the manager over the weekend, as Middlesbrough secured a 1-0 victory over his side.

MORE: Crystal Palace 'discuss' Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked winger

Related topics:Luton TownSheffield WednesdayEFL ChampionshipTransfer News
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice