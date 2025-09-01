Luton Town’s former Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness is reportedly a target for Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old spent time on the blue side of the Steel City during the 2022/23 season, while on the books of Cardiff City.

He impressed during his short spell in S6, but was recalled by the Bluebirds midway through the campaign.

A move to Luton in a deal reported to be worth £10m was completed a year later, but he could not save the Hatters from relegation to League One.

It appears he could now be given a chance to step back up to the Championship with a move to the red side of Sheffield.

Sheffield United target Mark McGuinness

According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings, McGuinness has emerged as a target for the Blades late on deadline day.

Posting on X, he said: “Hearing Luton Town defender Mark McGuiness is a late target for Sheffield United. Might be a close one, so we’ll see.”

The transfer window is due to slam shut at the earlier time of 7pm, which does not give the Blades long to get deals over the line.

Transfer business at Sheffield United

Sheffield United have already wrapped up the signing of former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Matos, who has made a permanent switch from Chelsea.

He could be followed through the door by Ipswich Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who is said to have been lined up for a loan move to Bramall Lane.

On the potential outgoings front, forward Tom Cannon is thought to have attracted interest from his former loan club Preston North End.

Blades boss Ruben Selles will undoubtedly be keen to get bodies on board, having overseen four defeats across four league games this term.