Leeds United are reportedly making a late move to sign winger Harry Wilson from Fulham.

The 28-year-old has been on the books at Craven Cottage permanently since 2022, when he made the move to the capital from Liverpool.

Opportunities had proven limited at Anfield and he had been repeatedly loaned out. Hull City were among those to borrow Wilson and he struck seven goals in 14 appearances for the Tigers.

It appears a return to Yorkshire is on the cards for the set-piece specialist, who boasts a wealth of experience.

Leeds United eye Fulham winger

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have Wilson in their sights with just hours to go until the summer window closes.

It is believed he could leave Cardiff, where he is based for training with the Wales national team, to undergo a medical at Thorp Arch.

FourFourTwo’s Joe Donnohue, meanwhile, has claimed Fulham are open to a permanent deal being agreed having rebuffed a Whites loan bid.

Among his teammates at international level are current Leeds quartet Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James. Wilson can operate out wide or as an attacking midfielder.

Leeds United looking to bolster ranks

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made no secret of his desire to see his attack strengthened, speaking candidly after his side’s draw with Newcastle United.

When asked about potential business in the dying embers of the window, he said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.

“We just have to look at what the other teams around us are doing. Newcastle are the best example of course - we can’t compete with the Champions League side, with what they have done this week.

“You look at their bench, what quality is sitting outside and what they could bring into the game, what they still have in the ranks.

“In order to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to survive in the best league in the world, we need to do a bit more in the offence and this is what we are trying to do. We’ll see what the outcome is in the coming days.”